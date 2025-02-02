NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

Houston Rockets

Most likely move: Adding a big

With how impressive the Houston Rockets have looked so far this season, there has been a push from the outside for them to make a bid for one of the star players available on the trade block. However, at least for now, it does appear as if the front office is intent on allowing the young core to continue developing on their own before breaking them up. That's not necessarily a bad path for this team to take but it does leave much to be desired for the less patient fans. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, I'm not sure we should expect much movement from Houston.

No matter how this season ends, this year will be remembered as a success. I don't believe the Rockets are going to push the envelope to make a bold move for a star just yet. It doesn't make a ton of sense at the moment, unless they're making a play for a young star like De'Aaron Fox. Short of that happening, I believe the most likely move that the Rockets make at the deadline will involve acquiring a big man who could help them beef up their frontcourt before the stretch run.

Indiana Pacers

Most likely move: Trading for a wing

It appears that the Indiana Pacers have successfully shaken off the slow start to the year. They've looked much better over the last few weeks of the regular season and heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, this is a team that could end up making a bold move in an attempt to maximize their chances of making another deep run in the postseason. One player that the team has been linked to over the last few weeks is Cameron Johnson. Whether they'll be able to strike a deal for the offensive-minded wing remains to be seen.

However, piggybacking off that interest, I would assume that this team's most likely move heading into the deadline would revolve around upgrading the wing position. I'm not sure if the Pacers are going to be willing to offer up the two first-round picks that the Brooklyn Nets are asking for in any return for Johnson but there's reason to believe Indiana will explore a few avenues toward upgrading their roster.