NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

Memphis Grizzlies

Most likely move: Cutting salary

In a battle for the second seed in the Western Conference, it wouldn't be that shocking to see the Memphis Grizzlies emerge as a buyer ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. In theory, the Grizzlies could be considered one move away from emerging as potentially the biggest threat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the West. However, there's a part of me that doesn't believe that's the path the Grizzlies will take. In what I expect to be their most likely move ahead of the trade deadline, I believe there's a good chance Memphis ends up cutting salary rather than making a bold win-now move over the next few days.

With the need to pay Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the not-so-distant future, it would make sense for the Grizzlies to make room with other moves. Trading a player like Brandon Clarke and/or Marcus Smart could help the Grizzlies accomplish that. Considering those moves wouldn't be huge losses for the team heading into the stretch run, those are the types of moves that could certainly be on the table for the team.

Miami Heat

Most likely move: Trading Jimmy Butler

As the Miami Heat approaches the final few days before the NBA Trade Deadline, it's pretty clear what the goal is for the team. After playing with fire, the Heat got burned. It's hard to be surprised with how everything has played out between them and Jimmy Butler over the last couple of months. But that's what happens every so often in the league. The Heat have not experienced it a ton over the last few decades but this team found themselves in a pretty bad spot with Jimmy.

The hope is that the end of the saga is close. Right now, the Heat can't be focusing on anything other than trading Jimmy before the deadline. Because of how limited his market is, this will prove to be a difficult task for the Heat. However, this is one of those situations in which the Heat are probably best just pulling the band-aid off. With just a few days left to find a deal, the Heat can't be messing around anymore. At this point, all signs do point to the Heat trading Jimmy, one way or another, before the end of the year.