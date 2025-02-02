NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

Milwaukee Bucks

Most likely move: Trading Khris Middleton for a wing

As somewhat of an afterthought in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks are a team to keep a close eye on heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. This is a team that probably needs to make a big splash if they want to emerge as a legitimate contender in the East. Whether or not the right move will be available for the team is the big question. In theory, the hope is that it may be. Already being linked to the likes of Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler, it does seem as if the team could be preparing for a big move.

I'm not sure if the Bucks will end up pulling the trigger for any of the big names on the trade block but if they do make a bold move, I'm sure it will almost revolve around moving on from Khris Middleton. That much I'm certain of. Over these next few days, it's pretty safe to say that the most likely move that the Bucks may have up their sleeves revolves around trading Middleton. He had a good run in Milwaukee but if the Bucks want to keep the Giannis Antetokounmpo championship window open, it almost has to begin with trading Middleton.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Most likely move: Cutting salary

Considering the trade of Karl-Anthony Towns just before the start of the season, I'm not sure there should be a ton of surprise with the step back that the Minnesota Timberwolves have experienced so far this year. The fact that the Wolves are unlikely to emerge as a real threat in the Western Conference playoffs, it will be interesting to see how this team ends up approaching the NBA Trade Deadline. If I had to make a prediction, I'd suggest that the most likely outcome for the Wolves is that they'll attempt to cut more salary before the offseason.

In hopes of making a huge upgrade to the roster in the future, I'd imagine the Wolves are going to continue to get to a point where they're going to have ultimate flexibility. I'm not sure the Wolves necessarily need to make a move at this year's trade deadline but if they did, I'm sure it will more than likely revolve around cutting salary. Could they make an in-season upgrade at the deadline? Absolutely. However, I'm not sure the "right" move is currently available to the team. At this point, it would make little sense for this team to make a rash move.