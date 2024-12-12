NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Popular trade candidate Pelicans have no interest in moving

NBA Trade Rumors: There's one popular trade candidate that the New Orleans Pelicans have no interest in moving at the deadline.

It's been a season to forget thus far for the New Orleans Pelicans. They've been decimated by injuries and currently find themselves with one of the worst records in the Western Conference. At 5-20, it would take a huge spark over the next few weeks for the Pelicans to climb out of this huge early-season hole. And as they continue to struggle with injuries, it's going to be less and less likely that that will happen.

But while all the signs seem to point to the Pelicans emerging the role as a seller at the trade deadline, the team isn't all there just yet. At least for now, the Pelicans aren't in a position where they're going to sell off players just for the sake of doing so. One specific player that would garner plenty of interest on the trade block is Herb Jones. However, at least for now, the Pelicans aren't ready to move on from the 26-year-old wing.

In just seven games played so far this season, Jones is averaging 11 points and three rebounds on 52 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent shooting from 3-point range.

The New Orleans Pelicans could pivot before the trade deadline

Even though the Pelicans may not be ready to throw in the towel on the season just yet, there's reason to believe that their stance could change again before the trade deadline. In just his second year into a four-year contract extension, it would be somewhat odd for the Pelicans to trade Jones now. However, if there is a belief that he may not be a great fit on the roster, it could make some sense for New Orleans to trade him.

But at least for now, it would be a bit premature for the Pelicans to move in that direction - especially considering the amount of injuries the team is currently dealing with. Not to mention that Jones has only played in a handful of games this season. Even though he isn't having a great season, he can still emerge as an asset for the team down the stretch. Perhaps most importantly, he could theoretically provide some insurance in the event that the team loses out on Ingram.

The Pelicans could elect to move Jones at some point in the future, especially with the level of interest there would be across the league. However, until there's some sort of resolution on the Ingram front, there shouldn't be an expectation for the team to trade Jones. They're probably making the right decision on this front.