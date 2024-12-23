NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way each team with interest can land Jimmy Butler at the deadline

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are another team that has been vaguely linked to Jimmy Butler. While it's not clear if they'd be willing to make an all-out pursuit of a trade for Jimmy ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, there's reason to believe that they would be a team theoretically interested in making such a move. At this point, the Lakers almost have to make a bold move before this season begins to slip through their fingers. I'm not sure if Jimmy should be their first option in searching for a blockbuster trade, but he could very much be a realistic target.

In this deal, the Lakers would send over D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, and their valued 2029 first-round pick to the Heat in exchange for Jimmy Butler and Alec Burks. This would be considered a both move for both teams and to be quite honest, I'm not sure if either side would be that happy if this swap were to take place. The Heat could believe they're not getting enough value back and the Lakers could make the argument that they're sending over too much for a star rental.

For the Heat, there isn't much incentive to acquire Russell, Vincent, or Reddish. Russell is on an expiring contract and Vincent and Reddish appear to be on a downward swing. This deal essentially revolves around Hachimura and the 2029 first-round pick. Those are two pieces the Heat could have an interest in but still, I could see a scenario in which Miami's front office still doesn't believe this is enough value to end up parting ways with Jimmy.

Los Angeles could like this deal but there are a couple of reasons why this is an offer that may never see the light of day. For one, I'm not sure how willing the Lakers are to trade Hachimura. He's been a quiet surprise for the team so far this season and is on a pretty fair contract that could prove to be more valuable down the road. Cashing it in for a half-season of Jimmy may not be the smartest of moves. Additionally, I'm not sure if the Lakers would be willing to put their best two assets on the table for this deal. Maybe one of Hachimura or the 2029 first-round pick would work. But both would be a tall ask from the Heat.