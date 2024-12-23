NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way each team with interest can land Jimmy Butler at the deadline

Dallas Mavericks

Even though the Dallas Mavericks probably have some level of interest in Jimmy Butler, especially because he is from Texas and would likely open a return with open arms, a path toward even a deal that works financially for both sides could be difficult. Finding a deal that makes sense both financially and one that both would be willing to accept makes this exercise that much more difficult. Nevertheless, it's only fair to attempt to see what a potential Jimmy trade to Dallas would look like.

Let's begin with the logistics of a deal. Ideally, a third or fourth team would be involved to make this deal a lot cleaner than it is. However, for the simplicity of this exercise, I believed it would be smart to keep this to a Heat-Mavs-centric operation. In this 1-to-1 deal, the Heat would receive, P.J. Washington, Maxi Kleber, Naji Marshall, Daniel Gafford, and a 2025 first-round pick from the Mavs. The Heat would then send Jimmy Butler and Josh Richardson to help the money work for both sides.

Again, this is a deal that works financially. Whether both teams would be interested in such a deal is where this because a true conversation. Let's begin with the Heat. I do believe this is not a terrible return for Jimmy. Both Washington and Marshall could be good fits to replace Jimmy to help keep Miami competitive and are very affordable deals. Gafford is a player who the Heat could experience with Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt and another first-round pick, even if it's projected to be a late one, would be of interest in what is expected to be a strong NBA Draft class.

To be perfectly honest, where this deal begins to fall apart is when you start to question if the Mavs would even be interested. I'd have my doubts. Dallas would essentially be giving up their depth for Jimmy. Is this swap worth it? Who knows but with how the Mavs operated during the offseason, I'd have to imagine the team does value having depth heading into the playoff run. That's why I don't necessarily view Dallas as a strong contender to land Jimmy in the long run. This deal, while legal, doesn't make a ton of sense for the Mavs.