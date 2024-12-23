NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way each team with interest can land Jimmy Butler at the deadline

Golden State Warriors

Even though at this point the Golden State Warriors have to be considered the team with the most realistic shot to land Jimmy Butler via trade before the NBA Trade Deadline, I still don't know how likely that will end up being in the long run. The Warriors would be a great landing spot for Jimmy and they probably have the assets to get a deal done. But without knowing what the Heat is going to prioritize the most in a potential return, it becomes a bit more difficult to project out this hypothetical.

Nevertheless, in this deal, the Heat would receive Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, and a 2026 first-round pick from the Warriors. To make this deal work, Golden State would then receive Jimmy and Josh Richardson. Would the Heat ask for more? Would the Warriors want to give up Wiggins, Kuminga, and a first-round pick for essentially half a season of Jimmy? Those are all big questions that would need to be answered before this deal could get done.

Knowing the Heat like I believe I do, I almost certainly expect a player like Wiggins to be a part of this potential deal. He's a player that could help the Heat remain competitive as they explore a possible next move forward. Kuminga would have to be included to provide value but to be quite honest, I'm not sure how excited Miami would be with having to pay him after just a half-season of him being on the roster. Both Payton and Looney essentially operate as expiring contracts to make the money work. The first-round pick would give the Heat added interest in this deal and would open up a ton of flexibility for the team moving forward.

For the Warriors, this type of swap is pretty simple. Even after making the move for Dennis Schroder, the Warriors have to be looking for ways to raise their ceiling even more. Adding a player like Jimmy at the NBA Trade Deadline would help the team accomplish that. Playing Jimmy next to Steph Curry could certainly unlock offense for the team that they haven't had at their disposal since the days of Kevin Durant in Golden State. Would the Warriors win an NBA Championship with Jimmy on the roster? Who knows. But he certainly gives the team a much better shot.