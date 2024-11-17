NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way-too-early 2025 trade deadline target for all 30 teams
As we inch closer to the one-month mark of the regular season, that only means one thing - that the NBA Trade Deadline transaction window is quickly approaching. Even though the NBA Trade Deadline is still nearly three months away, the whispers and speculation are naturally going to begin to develop over the next few weeks. Even more so now that most teams are getting a strong indication of what their respective teams are and what they aren't this season.
Over the next few weeks, the NBA's trade market will begin to develop. Names will begin to pop up on the rumor mill and we're going to get a good hand on what we could possibly expect to happen at the deadline. While we're not guaranteed a ton of moves, the intrigue surrounding the couple of months leading up to the deadline is almost just as good. As we begin to set the foundation for the NBA Trade Deadline, we explore one way-too-early trade target for each team.
Atlanta Hawks
Way-too-early trade candidate: Anfernee Simons
Even after making the bold move to trade Dejounte Murray during the offseason, I'm still not quite sure what to make about this team. How will they approach the NBA Trade Deadline after all the offseason rumors? Who knows. However, if they are not looking to rebuild or blow up their roster, which I don't think they are at this point, there could be one potential trade target that could fit what they're looking for.
That's Anfernee Simons, a scoring guard who could have some potential of finding a role by playing off of Trae Young in Atlanta. Simons could use a fresh start and the Hawks could be looking to retool the core by adding another young, promising player. I'm not sure how feasible this move would be, but it would provide plenty of interest.
Boston Celtics
Way-too-early trade candidate: Isaiah Stewart
The Boston Celtics don't have many holes or weaknesses on their roster but looking to add depth to their frontcourt would be wise. And with how much he's begun to fall out of grace with the Detroit Pistons, I can't help but wonder if Isaiah Stewart could make some sense as a potential target for the Celtics leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. As somewhat of an undersized bruiser, Stewart has shown the ability to play the center position effectively.
On the Celtics, Stewart could lean into a specific role and add some much-needed support to Al Horford off the bench behind Kristaps Porzingis once he's able to return from injury. And, if needed, Stewart could also play a much bigger role if called upon. Who knows if the Celtics could pull off such a move, but it would theoretically make sense for both sides.