NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way-too-early 2025 trade deadline target for all 30 teams
New Orleans Pelicans
Way-too-early trade candidate: Grant Williams
The New Orleans Pelicans have been decimated by injuries so far this season and it's hard to imagine there being any trade that is going to salvage this season for the team. However, finding some added depth on the wing or in the frontcourt could go a long way in attempting to right the ship for the Pelicans. One potential target that could be on the team's radar heading into the trade deadline is Grant Williams. A versatile player for the Charlotte Hornets, it's hard to imagine he's considered a big part of their future. That will naturally open the door for a potential trade of him before the deadline.
Williams is the type of player that you add to any team pretty seamlessly. As we saw during his time with the Boston Celtics, he has the ability to play multiple positions and should help the Pelicans' injury issues. The addition of Williams could also help guard against the potential loss of Brandon Ingram (if the Pelicans aren't able to re-sign him before the offseason). If the Pelicans do make a buyer's move, a versatile forward would be a safe way to go for the franchise.
New York Knicks
Way-too-early trade candidate: Marcus Smart
The New York Knicks may have one of the best starting 5's on paper but there are some legit concerns about the team through the first month of the season. The big moves for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns during the offseason came at the expense of losing depth. It was a swap that the Knicks were willing to do during the summer. However, at least through the first month of the season, it has left the Knicks with the lowest-scoring bench unit in the league. For as good as their starting 5 may be, there aren't many contenders that can get away from having a historically bad bench.
One player the Knicks could hope to target heading into the trade deadline season is Marcus Smart. I'm not sure how available Smart will be heading into the trade season, but there could be at least the option of him being moved by the Grizzlies at the deadline. Smart has struggled as a member of the Grizzlies over the past year-plus and it could be time for a change of scenery for Smart. On the Knicks, he'd naturally be a great fit.