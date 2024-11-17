NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way-too-early 2025 trade deadline target for all 30 teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Way-too-early trade candidate: Jerami Grant
The Oklahoma City Thunder continued to be one of the most dominant teams in the league, even after the injury to Chet Holmgren. While the hope is that he can return before the end of the season, it would make sense for the Thunder to prepare for the worst - a scenario in which he isn't able to return for whatever reason. If that does end up being the case, there is a move the Thunder could make to "save" their season. One difference-making move that could make sense for the Thunder is to target Jerami Grant ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Not only will adding Grant help cushion the blow of Holmgren, but he'll also help take some of the pressure off the shoulders of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the offensive end of the floor. He's a dynamic player who would help cement OKC's status as a championship contender in the Western Conference. It would be a huge move and would be the team putting all their chips on the table. Maybe it's too bold of a trade to make in-season but it could be one that the Thunder may have to consider depending on how the outlook appears for Holmgren.
Orlando Magic
Way-too-early trade candidate: Garrison Mathews
Over the past couple of weeks, the Orlando Magic have been able to survive without Paolo Banchero in the lineup. However, even when the team is at full health, there are questions about whether the Magic are in a position to make a deep playoff run. The questions are not about their talent but about their 3-point shooting. Through the first month of the season, the Magic have been the worst 3-point shooting team in the league. If Orlando wants to put themselves in a spot to be taken seriously, adding a shooting specialist at the trade deadline could be the path forward.
One under-the-radar trade target that could make sense for the Magic is Garrison Mathews. A guard who has seen the floor on a consistent basis this season, Mathews is shooting 46 percent shooting from 3 on more than five attempts from deep per game. He'd immediately become the best 3-point shooter on the Magic's roster and could help provide a deep threat that they don't currently have on the roster. In the final year of his contract with the Atlanta Hawks, he could be a prime trade target if he continues on this 3-point shooting clip.