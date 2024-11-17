NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way-too-early 2025 trade deadline target for all 30 teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Way-too-early trade candidate: Vasilije Micic
As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to head in a downward spiral to start the season, you'd have to imagine that over the next few weeks, as the team has gotten more and more healthy, that things are going to begin to change for the team. Assuming that the Sixers are going to right the ship to a certain extent, looking toward the postseason to find what they could be missing is how the team should approach the NBA Trade Deadline. One area of need for the team could be in the backcourt.
Adding another veteran guard would help the Sixers as they search for some added depth. One particular trade target that could make sense for the Sixers is Vasilije Micic. A proven veteran who isn't getting much run this season with the Charlotte Hornets, the Sixers should explore the option of adding him before the stretch run. He could help take some of the pressure off Tyrese Maxey and give the team added depth next to Kyle Lowry heading into the NBA Playoffs.
Phoenix Suns
Way-too-early trade candidate: Chris Boucher
Because of the way their financial books are, it's going to be difficult for the Phoenix Suns to make any type of deal before the NBA Trade Deadline. Nevertheless, this front office has done a great job keeping the team in the conversation no matter the circumstances. Heading into the stretch run, there's a possibility that the Suns may need to add some depth to their frontcourt. It would be wise for the team to add another rotation-worthy contributor to beef up the frontline before what could be a long playoff run for a team with high expectations.
One player who could become available as we inch closer and closer to the NBA Trade Deadline is Chris Boucher. In the final year of his contract with the Toronto Raptors, his future is very much up in the air. And if the Raptors want to continue to pivot toward their young core, there's a possibility that they could explore his trade market before the deadline. If that does end up being how his situation in Toronto plays out, I'm sure there will be plenty of teams inquiring for his services. In that case, the Suns should be at the front of the line.