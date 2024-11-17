NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way-too-early 2025 trade deadline target for all 30 teams
Utah Jazz
Way-too-early trade candidate: Brandon Ingram
The Utah Jazz may find themselves at a bit of a crossroads. With the way the team operated during the offseason, it did appear clear that they wanted to build a winner around Lauri Markkanen instead of heading down a rebuild. Of course, the problem with that is the Jazz has looked shaky, to say the least, so far this season. At some point, you'd have to think that the Jazz either needs to make a big win-now move to help expedite this team's development or they have to trade Markkanen to fully embrace the rebuild.
For now, I still believe the Jazz wants to build a winner with Markkanen. If that is indeed the case, trading for a difference-making player as we get closer to the NBA Trade Deadline could be the plan for the team. One potential target that would make a ton of sense is Brandon Ingram. As the New Orleans Pelicans continue to spiral, it does seem as if there's a good chance they're going to revisit the Ingram trade inquiries. The Jazz are a team with the assets to get a deal done fairly quickly.
Washington Wizards
Way-too-early trade candidate: Keldon Johnson
With the way some of their young players have looked so far this season, there's an argument to be made that the Washington Wizards' rebuild is off to a good start. The wins may not be showing up just yet but there are some intriguing young pieces that the Wizards already have on their roster. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Wizards will be looking to find more hidden gems in an attempt to continue to build out their foundational core. One player who could make sense for the team is Keldon Johnson.
With the way his role on the San Antonio Spurs has regressed each of the past two seasons, there's a chance that he may not be a good fit next to Victor Wembanyama. If the Spurs are looking to explore his trade market at the deadline, the Wizards could make sense as they look for talented young players to help them move forward with their rebuild.