NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way-too-early 2025 trade deadline target for all 30 teams
Detroit Pistons
Way-too-early trade candidate: Kyle Kuzma
As one of the bigger surprises in the Eastern Conference so far this season, it has been pretty interesting to see the Detroit Pistons emerge as a somewhat competitive basketball team so far this season. I don't believe the Pistons have much of a shot to finish as a top-6 seed in the East this year, but, at least for now, finishing in one of the Eastern Conference's Play-In Tournament spots is not completely off the table. The argument could be made that the Pistons are one difference-making trade away from emerging as a real rabble-rouser in the East.
I can't help but wonder if perhaps Kyle Kuzma could make sense for the team. He could emerge as an intriguing offensive-minded contributor in the frontcourt and has proven to be an effective player when he's motivated. Right now, Kuzma needs something to play for. I'm not sure how he would get up for a trade to the Pistons but they're a rising young team with plenty of promise. Maybe Kuzma is the difference-making acquisition that this team needs to truly take off as a group. He could very much be on the team's radar heading into the NBA Trade Deadline season.
Golden State Warriors
Way-too-early trade candidate: Jimmy Butler
The Golden State Warriors have been an interesting development so far this season. After losing Klay Thompson during the offseason, I'm not sure there were many expecting the Warriors to emerge as a contender in the Western Conference. While there are still many who doubt this team, the early results can't be disputed. The Warriors are a problem and there's an argument to be made that they could evolve into an even bigger contender if they could make the right move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
After being linked to him during the offseason, I can't help but wonder if the Warriors wouldn't give the Miami Heat another phone call about Jimmy Butler. By January, there's a very good chance that the Heat could be dead in the water, especially if their start to their season is any indication. Could there be a deal to be made between the Heat and Warriors at the trade deadline that would give Steph Curry one more real shot to win another title? It would be quite an intriguing storyline if it did happen.