NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way-too-early 2025 trade deadline target for all 30 teams
Houston Rockets
Way-too-early trade candidate: Brandon Ingram
Through the first month of the season, it's difficult to criticize the Houston Rockets. They're currently 9-4 and tied for the third seed in the Western Conference. Even though there probably aren't many who believe that the Rockets will be able to sustain this win pace, there are been some encouraging signs in the midst of this team's hot start to the season. However, and I believe everyone would agree for the most part, if the Rockets are going to emerge as a player in the West playoffs, they almost certainly have to make an upgrade before the NBA Trade Deadline.
One player that would make a ton of sense for the Rockets is Brandon Ingram. As the New Orleans Pelicans fade (mostly because of injuries), the argument could be made that Ingram would make a ton of sense in Houston. The Rockets could use an added offensive punch down the stretch and Ingram, for all his criticisms, has been one of the most consistent offensive players in the league over the past five seasons. There's the whole issue of whether the Rockets would want to pay Ingram after this season, but perhaps the front office would see this opportunity as a worthy gamble.
Indiana Pacers
Way-too-early trade candidate: Robert Williams III
It's been a slow start for the Indiana Pacers to begin the season and I'd argue that this is not a team that desperately needs to upgrade the roster in order to snap out of their funk, but they could use some frontcourt depth. After both James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson were lost to season-ending injuries, the Pacers don't have a natural backup center on their roster. As Jarace Walker gets more of an opportunity, they're giving Obi Toppin some backup center minutes. While not ideal, the Pacers have been able to get away with it. However, I do believe that if the right trade target presents itself, the Pacers would explore the option.
One potential backup center that could make sense for the Pacers is Robert Williams III. A high-motor, defensive-minded big, Williams could be exactly what the Pacers are looking for off the bench. Of course, the big question is whether he's healthy. Right now, he is but is on a load management plan. In the limited time that he's seen the floor this season, Williams has looked formidable. Maybe he will become a target for a team like the Pacers.