NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Way-too-early 2025 trade deadline target for all 30 teams
Memphis Grizzlies
Way-too-early trade candidate: Clint Capela
Through the first month of the season, I still have no idea what to make of the Memphis Grizzlies. They've had some bright moments so far this season but still haven't had a marquee win so far. Their "best" win of the season comes against the Orlando Magic. This is a team that certainly has some impressive talent but also has some proving to do. One area of "need" for the Grizzlies, despite how good Zach Edey has looked this season, is at the center position. Taking some of the load off Edey could go a long way in helping this team in the long run.
One potential target that could emerge for the Grizzlies at the trade deadline is Clint Capela. He's in the final year of his contract with the Atlanta Hawks and, at this point, it would be surprising if he's considered a big part of the team's future. If that is indeed the case, it would make a ton of sense for the Hawks to at least explore his trade market leading up to the deadline. That's where a playoff team like the Grizzlies could enter the picture, even if it is just as a rental move.
Miami Heat
Way-too-early trade candidate: Malcolm Brogdon
I don't think there's a move out there that is going to drastically alter the direction of the Miami Heat's season. But thinking of where the Heat lack the most, making a move for another guard could make sense. Malcolm Brogdon seems like a natural candidate that could make sense for the Heat. He's managed to fit at every stop of his career and could play multiple positions and roles for Miami. He has a knack for just fitting in. While he may not be an elite defender at this point in his career anymore, I can't imagine he'd be worse than what the Heat already has at the position.
In the final year of his contract, there wouldn't be a ton of risk for the Heat to make a move for Brogdon. And, logistically, there's reason to believe that Brogdon would help the Heat improve as a team. How much the Heat would improve with Brogdon remains to be seen but it could be a deal worth pursuing if the front office believes it needs to make an upgrade before the stretch run.