NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline

NBA Trade Rumors: Making 11 extremely bold predictions ahead of the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline.

Less than a week away from one of the biggest days on the NBA calendar, the early indications are that the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline could be one for the record books. All the ingredients are in place for there to be an electric deadline day. Whether that will ultimately end up being the case remains to be seen but the tea leaves do point to some big names possibly being on the move in the next few days.

Over the last few weeks, names like Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, Myles Turner, and even De'Aaron Fox have been the subject of trade rumors. Will they all be moved at the deadline? Probably not. However, the healthy activity on the rumor mill does set up this upcoming week to be quite active. As we slowly inch closer to the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline, we make 11 extremely bold predictions.

The NBA Trade Deadline will be explosive - and will start with Jimmy

This may be considered a bit of a cop-out prediction but I do believe that the rumors over the last few weeks will not end up being a huge tease. In the end, I believe that the NBA Trade Deadline will prove to be explosive. There will be at least a couple of big names on the move and plenty of other healthy player movement in the days leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. Generally in the NBA, where there's smoke, there's fire. I believe we're going to get one of the most exciting trade deadline days in recent history.

Part of the reason why I believe there hasn't been much movement yet is because there's somewhat of a standstill until Jimmy Butler gets moved. I believe that one trade could create a huge domino effect across the league. As we continue to wait for the trade action to begin, the Jimmy situation is one to keep a close eye on. If/when that gets settled, that's when I believe we're going to start seeing some major trade activity across the league.