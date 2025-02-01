NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline

The Milwaukee Bucks will trade Khris Middleton

If there's one thing that has become quite clear across the league, it's the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in a position where they almost have to make some sort of move to shake up their roster. What that move will end up being is anyone's guess at this point. However, through the tea leaves, we can assume that any move the Bucks make will almost certainly have to include Khris Middleton. That's why I predict that over the next few days, the Bucks will move forward to trade Middleton.

For the Bucks, this will be the end of an era. Middleton has played the last 12 seasons of his career with the Bucks and has had a successful tenure with the team. He was a three-time NBA All-Star with the Bucks and would even help the team win the championship back in 2021. It's predictably going to be difficult for the Bucks to pull the trigger on a deal of Middleton but if they have any shot of keeping this championship window open, this is a move that almost has to happen at some point soon.

And with the names that have been linked to the Bucks in the rumor mill recently, they're going to need to utilize Middleton's contract in order to get anything of significance done. A few players that the Bucks have been linked to over the last few weeks are Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, and even Bradley Beal. Will their move be limited to those three players? I can't imagine that to be the case. However, those are a few names to keep a close eye on over the next few days.

Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the No. 1 priority for Milwaukee has to revolve around making a move to extend the championship window with Giannis Antetokounmpo. I'm not sure there's one single move that would accomplish that but it would be foolish for the Bucks to not at least explore their options. Unfortunately, that will include trading Middleton. He had a great run in Milwaukee but all good things eventually have to come to an end.