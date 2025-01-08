NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Marquee players who absolutely should be moved at the deadline

Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks

Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, I'm sure the Atlanta Hawks are at a point where they're unlikely to make a huge move. I don't expect any of their key core players to be moved at the trade deadline even if they might need to seriously think about doing so heading into the future. At 19-18, it's probably the Hawks' best bet to see how they're able to flourish during the second half of the season. However, if they do make a move at the deadline, there's at least one veteran on the roster who should strongly consider moving.

In the final year of his contract, it probably makes the most sense for the Hawks to finally part ways with Clint Capela. A player who has been highly productive for the team in the past, Capela is past his prime, and at this point in his career, he's much more valuable on a contending team. Even though Capela is still a starter for the Hawks, it's probably best for Atlanta to give the full-time job to Onyeka Okongwu to see exactly what they have in the young big.

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

With the rumor mill churning lately, I'd argue that a player like Michael Porter Jr. may deserve to be traded ahead of the deadline. Even though he's been a pretty consistent player for the Denver Nuggets over the last few years, seeing your name in the rumor mill could have a big toll on a player. That's what I'm thinking of when I believe MPJ deserves to be traded at the deadline. If the Nuggets are even having the conversations to possibly trade him, they should just pull the trigger. I'm sure most players would rather have that than trade rumors hanging over their heads.

Even if the Nuggets keep MPJ beyond the trade deadline, this could end up being one of those scenarios in which the trade whispers simply reemerge after the season and into the summer - especially if the Nuggets have another disappointing end to the year. If there's any chance the Nuggets could traded MPJ, they should just pull the trigger now.