NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Marquee players who absolutely should be moved at the deadline

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Considering that Cameron Johnson has been the subject of vast trade rumors over the past couple of months, it would be pretty brutal if the Brooklyn Nets got to the trade deadline and then decided to keep him on the roster. I don't envision that happening but I also don't believe it's completely off the table at this point as a possibility. The Johnson experiment may not have completely worked in Brooklyn but that doesn't mean his time with the team was a complete failure. In fact, it does seem as if the Nets are going to get a big return for Johnson.

On the flip side, there's a case to be made that Johnson is about to get his opportunity to join a contending team with a great chance of emerging as a potential final piece of a championship puzzle. Depending on the team that steps up with a strong enough package, Johnson could find himself back in a title-contending role - perhaps even similar to the one he was thriving in with the Phoenix Spuns (before he was eventually traded to Brooklyn).

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

There hasn't been much discussed surrounding the possibility of the Portland Trail Blazers trading Jerami Grant but it's a move that almost has to happen sooner rather than later. If the Blazers don't trade Grant, this will be two years of his prime they'll have wasted. That's not great. Even though Grant did get his big payday from Portland two offseasons ago, he also doesn't deserve to be wasting away on a team that is clearly in the very early stages of rebuilding. At some point, Grant deserves a shot to contend for a title.

Objectively, Grant deserves to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline to a better situation in which he can play meaningful basketball again. When he originally signed his long-term extension with the Blazers, Damian Lillard was still on the team. It wasn't until shortly after Grant and the Blazers had agreed to a deal that Lillard ended up demanding a trade. Financially, things may have worked out for Grant. But professionally, it would be great to see him playing for a playoff-contending team once again.