NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Marquee players who absolutely should be moved at the deadline

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

More than a year of trade rumors, it shouldn't be that bold of a suggestion to say that Zach LaVine deserves to be traded ahead of the deadline. At this point in his career, he's no longer a fit for the Chicago Bulls. And that's fine. What isn't right is the Bulls keeping him on the roster when they clearly know they're ready for a rebuild. It's understandable that part of that may be due to the lack of a trade market but part of that could also be Chicago's hesitance to pull the trigger on a trade.

Heading into the deadline, this is a saga that desperately needs to end. LaVine deserves a chance to move on from this chapter of his career as much as the Bulls do. No matter what the trade market looks like at the moment, it would be in the best interest of all sides for Chicago to work hard to find a trade that makes sense. Whether or not that will end up happening remains to be seen. But that's at least what should end up happening ahead of the trade deadline.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

A player who is somewhat in a similar boat as Zach LaVine, Brandon Ingram is another notable star who deserves a fresh start at this point in his career. He may already be leaning in that direction as he'll have an opportunity to test free agency this offseason but it would just make a ton more sense for both sides to move on before the trade deadline. If the New Orleans Pelicans know they're not going to give him the contract he's likely going to demand on the free-agent market, it makes little sense to keep dragging this along - especially considering the Pelicans have one of the worst records in the NBA.

I'm not sure how likely it is to see an Ingram trade ahead of the deadline but there's no question he has to be considered one of the most deserving players of a trade. Ingram needs a fresh start and the Pelicans could be on the verge of another teardown and rebuild. As part of the Anthony Davis return, it's a shame Ingram didn't end up working out in New Orleans. But it would be equally bad for the team to keep stringing this along if they already know the end is near.