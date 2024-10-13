NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Starting-caliber centers Lakers can pursue via in-season trade
Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers
After the Portland Trail Blazers drafted Donovan Clingan with their top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, it's pretty clear that the team has much unsettled at the center position. With Deandre Ayton already on the roster, Robert Williams III is probably a player who is going to find himself on the outside looking in. Heading into the start of the season, Wiliams is a player who very much could find himself on the trade block if he can get healthy.
The regular season hasn't even begun and Williams is already dealing with a hamstring injury. Even though it's not considered to be serious, it is another alarming development. At this point, it's going to be difficult to see Williams get his career back on track if he can't stay healthy. And if he does find his way to the trade block, it could be impossible for a team to go all-in on acquiring him without proving he can bounce back from last year's injury.
For the Lakers, I still believe Williams is a name to keep a close eye on. If he does manage to get healthy this season, perhaps it's a conversation the front office may have closer to the NBA Trade Deadline.