NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Starting-caliber centers Lakers can pursue via in-season trade
Zach Collins, San Antonio Spurs
Heading into the start of the season, the San Antonio Spurs are one team that carries plenty of intrigue. Most of it surrounds the sophomore season of Victor Wembanyama. He appears ready to take the league by storm and carry the Spurs with him. And with the expectation that Wemby is going to make another huge leap in his development this season, I can't help but wonder if that could point to the possibility of the Spurs trading backup center Zach Collins. Assuming Wemby is going to play a bigger role this season, it could open the door for San Antonio to move on from Collins, who all of a sudden is one of the most expensive backups in the league.
While Collins does hold depth value for the Spurs, I can't help but wonder how much more sense and value he would carry on a team like the Los Angeles Lakers, who desperately need a starting center.
I'm not completely sold on the Anthony Davis-Collins dynamic in the frontcourt but it would be intriguing, to say the least. If the Spurs are open to trading Collins, the Lakers should, at the very least, test the waters.