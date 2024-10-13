NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Starting-caliber centers Lakers can pursue via in-season trade
Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks
After the blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson is another player who very much could find his way toward the trade block at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline. And if Robinson were to find his way to the trade block, you'd expect there to be a healthy market for the 26-year-old center. The Lakers would seemingly be interested in Robinson is the price was right. However, what is going to complicate Robinson's trade market is the fact that he's continued to struggle with durability issues throughout the last few years of his career.
That makes the decision for the Lakers that much more difficult. Would the Lakers want to trade for a center who has historically struggled to remain healthy throughout his career? I'd probably lean toward no. However, Robinson is almost the perfect fit for what the team could be looking for in a center opposite of AD.
Because of that, the idea of the Lakers making a move for Robinson can't be completely crossed off just yet.