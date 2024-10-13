NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Starting-caliber centers Lakers can pursue via in-season trade
Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks
Even though the Atlanta Hawks may not be completely in a rebuilding stage, they are retooling. And, at this point, you'd have to imagine that more changes could be on the horizon for the Hawks. If so, I can't help but wonder if trading Clint Capela could be high on their list of things to do next. Capela will be entering the final year of his contract with the team and doesn't fit the timeline of the Hawks anymore. Because of that, it would make sense for the Hawks to, at the very least, explore the trade market for the 30-year-old center.
If Atlanta is open to trading Capela, there is likely going to be a strong market for the big man. Capela isn't an exceptionally great center in the league anymore, but he does provide value as a rim protector and defensive anchor at this point in his career.
For the Los Angeles Lakers, who are looking for a more defensive-minded center, Capela could make a ton of sense. At the right price, he'd be an excellent in-season target for Los Angeles.