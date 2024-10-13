NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Starting-caliber centers Lakers can pursue via in-season trade
Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
Another name that is worth keeping an eye on for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the start of the season is Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart. With the continued development of Jalen Duren, the Pistons could reach a point this season where they'd be open to hearing offers for Stewart leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. If the right offer came available, it would be foolish for the Pistons to not consider it - especially considering where they are in their rebuilding stage.
Who knows if the Pistons would be open to trading Stewart ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline and he wouldn't be a prototypical fit next to Anthony Davis considering he's just 6-foot-9, but he does have experience playing at the center position. And the toughness he plays with, Stewart doesn't look like an undersized big when he's on the floor.
There are so many "what ifs" when it comes to Stewart that he should just be considered a name to keep an eye on heading into the NBA Trade Deadline season. If he becomes available, though, the Lakers should be all over that possibility.