NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Starting-caliber centers Lakers can pursue via in-season trade
Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
Steven Adams missed all of last season due to injury but if the Los Angeles Lakers wanted to look in the direction of a veteran, this is another player who will likely be on the team's radar heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. If the Houston Rockets get to a point where they'd be open to trading some of the veterans on their roster with a smaller role, Adams would probably be atop that list of potential tradable pieces. Playing behind Alperen Sengun, I can't imagine Adams is going to play a huge role for the Rockets this season.
However, with the Lakers, that could be a completely different situation for Adams. Even though he missed all of last season due to injury, Adams is still very much a player who could emerge as a defensive force for Los Angeles. He would be a fit in the frontcourt next to Anthony Davis and would provide much-needed experience.
As he prepares to enter the final year of his current contract, it wouldn't be the least surprising to see Adams on the trade market this season.