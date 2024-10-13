NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Starting-caliber centers Lakers can pursue via in-season trade
Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers
If the Los Angeles Lakers wanted to move in a young direction, there is one center playing for the Indiana Pacers that is worth keeping an eye on. With how much depth the Pacers have at the position heading into the start of the season, it wouldn't be surprising if they were open to making a trade at some point soon in an attempt to thin out their depth. If they are open to trading Isaiah Jackson, the Lakers are one team that should be preparing to make a strong offer for the talented young center.
While he hasn't been extremely productive through the first few years of his career with the Pacers, when he's gotten the opportunity, he's more than proved his value. Jackson could be exactly what the Lakers could use at the position next to Anthony Davis.
A player who could come in and immediately give the Lakers a jolt they need for the stretch run, Jackson could also very much benefit from playing on a new team with a bigger role. I suppose the bigger question is whether Jackson is capable of being an everyday starter.