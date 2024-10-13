NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Starting-caliber centers Lakers can pursue via in-season trade
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks
Another team that could be looking to make an in-season move at some point soon is the Milwaukee Bucks. And looking at the way their roster is structured, if the Bucks are going to make a big upgrade to their roster, it will almost certainly include trading Brook Lopez. I'm not sure if the Los Angeles Lakers could make it work financially but if they could land Lopez via trade from the Bucks, he would certainly fit as a potential stopgap for the team this season. The Lakers would know what they could get in Lopez as a rim-protecting big that could also extend the defense to the 3-point line.
Whether the Lakers would want to invest in an aging player entering the final year of his contract is an entirely different question. However, at least no paper, Lopez does appear to be a natural fit next to AD in the frontcourt.
This would become an even greater possibility if Lopez would be traded elsewhere and then bought out toward the second half of the season. But I do suppose there's at least an outside chance he could be traded to Los Angeles.