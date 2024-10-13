NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Starting-caliber centers Lakers can pursue via in-season trade
Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
After the Oklahoma City Thunder made the big free-agency move for Isaiah Hartenstein, it could leave Jaylin Williams without a huge role on the team this season. Because of that shrinking role, I can't help but wonder if the Thunder could get to a point where they'd be open to trading Williams. At this point, it could make sense for both Oklahoma City and Williams - especially considering he has just one year remaining on his contract after this season. If the Thunder aren't going to re-sign him, it wouldn't make a ton of sense to keep him on the roster.
That could open the door for a team like the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams could make sense for the Lakers considering he could play a role for the team at the center position while also giving him the opportunity to grow with the team. At just 22 years old, Williams' best basketball could still very much be in front of him.
And if the Thunder aren't in a position where they are going to embrace what he can offer, it's only fair to explore a trade for him. If that does become a reality, the Lakers would make a ton of sense as a landing spot.