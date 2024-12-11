NBA Trade Rumors: 15 Biggest names set to become trade-eligible December 15

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring 15 of the biggest names that will automatically become trade-eligible on December 15.

The NBA Trade Deadline is still two months away but there is already plenty of intrigue and speculation that has begun to grow over the last couple of weeks. It's only natural for that to continue to be the case as we inch closer to the deadline - especially considering that 85 new players will officially become trade-eligible on December 15.

As part of the NBA's CBA agreement, players who signed new contracts in the offseason can't be traded until December 15. On Sunday, there will be 85 players who can now be traded. Of those 85 players, we'll explore the 15 biggest names who could play a role one way or another heading into this year's NBA Trade Deadline.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks

Coming off their run to the NBA Finals a year ago, I believed the Dallas Mavericks were going to emerge as one of the most interesting teams to follow this season - even more so after their big offseason move to acquire Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. Through the early portion of the season, the Mavs very much look like a team that is going to factor in who comes out of the Western Conference. However, I do still believe there's a chance they will explore the trade market in an attempt to improve the team even more.

Starting on December 15, the Mavs are going to have a bit more flexibility in who they can and can't trade. Spencer Dinwiddie, who was signed to a one-year deal during the offseason, is officially trade-eligible on the 15. As one of the primary backup guards in the league, I can't imagine the Mavs openly trading Dinwiddie but like many other players on this list, if Dallas does have a bigger deal they may be eyeing, he could be included as somewhat of a throw-in.

If the recent trade whispers are any indication, the Mavs could very much be eyeing a move at the trade deadline. I can't imagine Dallas is going to get in the market for a blockbuster move like Jimmy Butler but nothing is ever off the table in the Association. Maybe Dallas does have a big move in their future.