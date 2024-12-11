NBA Trade Rumors: 15 Biggest names set to become trade-eligible December 15

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have struggled out of the gate this season. After making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers have not been able to pick up where they left off. They're currently ranked outside of the top 8 in the Eastern Conference standings and are five games under .500. This is a team that has a ton of questions to answer about its future, especially if they're not able to climb out of this early-season hole that they've put themselves in. Because of their talent, the Pacers have to still be considered a dangerous team but the argument could be made that they need to make a trade deadline move to spark the team.

It's hard to imagine the Pacers making a big move at the deadline but if they wanted, Pascal Siakam is now trade-eligible (starting December 15). I'm not sure if trading Siakam is the answer for the Pacers but after signing a long-term extension with the team during the offseason, that possibility is now on the table for the team. If Indiana wanted to truly shake up the roster, the opportunity is there for some real chaos at the trade deadline.

Gary Trent Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

After not having much of a free-agent market, Gary Trent Jr. decided to sign a one-year, prove-it deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. On paper, this seemed like a deal that would work for both sides. Trent would be able to build up his reputation once again before hitting the open market in the offseason and the Bucks would get a motivated player as they looked to reemerge this season as a contender in the Eastern Conference. At least so far this season, the results have been hit or miss for both sides.

The Bucks as a team continue to struggle to find their identity and Trent is not having that productive of a season. The shooting numbers are right there for Trent but the production has taken a pretty big hit. At this point, it's hard to see how he's going to be able to jump back into the free-agent market as a highly sought-after wing next summer. But, again, there's a ton that could change between now and the end of the season. And if the Bucks wanted to explore a trade of Trent, the opportunity will now be available.