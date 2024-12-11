NBA Trade Rumors: 15 Biggest names set to become trade-eligible December 15

Jonas Valanciunas, Washington Wizards

From all indications, it does seem as if there's a strong chance that Jonas Valanciunas will be traded at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline. Even though it's been something that has been talked about at length since the start of the season, it can now officially become a real possibility starting December 15, when he becomes trade-eligible. When he signed his original three-year deal with the Washington Wizards in free agency, I'm not sure if there was anyone who believed he would play out this contract with the team.

Did anyone believe he would be traded this quickly? Who knows, but it does seem as if this was the plan for the Wizards this entire time. Of all the players on this list, who become trade-eligible this weekend, it does seem as if Valanciunas probably has the best chance to be moved before the NBA Trade Deadline. Valanciunas is still a really good player and has been productive for Washington this season. At this point in his career, he provides more value for a contender. The Wizards are not there yet.

Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks

It was a huge shock to see not only Klay Thompson leave the Golden State Warriors in free agency but then sign with the Dallas Mavericks. Looking for another shot to win an NBA Championship, Klay believed that the Mavs would give him the best opportunity to pull that off. Despite how good of a move Dallas believed this would be, I'm not sure if it has played out all that well for both sides. The Mavs are playing at a high level but Klay still has not looked 100 percent comfortable in his new role on the team.

I'm not saying that the Mavs should or will trade him; they probably won't. But now that he has become trade-eligible, I suppose it's something that could be monitored between now and the NBA Trade Deadline. I would be extremely shocked if the Mavs ended up trading Klay before the deadline, mostly because I do believe his best basketball with Dallas could still be in front of him. But, hey, we have seen stranger things happen in the NBA before.