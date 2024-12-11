NBA Trade Rumors: 15 Biggest names set to become trade-eligible December 15

DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings

During the offseason, the Sacramento Kings clearly wanted to make a big upgrade to their roster. After exploring a few options, the Kings settled on acquiring DeMar DeRozan via sign and trade from the Chicago Bulls. While the fit on paper was a bit blurry, the Kings bet this move on the idea that talent would find a way to win out. As is generally the case in the NBA, that hasn't exactly played out thus far for the Kings. Sacramento has struggled to find any level of consistency and while it's not all DeRozan's fault, it's hard not to question the move in retrospect.

The Kings are 12-13 and are sitting outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings. As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, the Kings may feel they have to make a move in order to salvage the season. I'm not sure if trading DeRozan is viewed as the answer for the team but it could be an option that remains on the table for Sacramento now that he will become trade-eligible on December 15. If nothing else, it's something to keep a close eye on as the Kings mull their future.

Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers

When the Philadelphia 76ers signed Paul George during the offseason, the belief was that the team was making a move that could potentially deliver the franchise an NBA Championship. However, to begin this season, it's almost as if nothing has gone right for the team. If it's not one injury, it's been another. To say that the Sixers have struggled to start this season would be a massive understatement. This season has been a huge disaster for the team and there's a chance they're in too big of a hole to recover this year.

For as talented as a roster as they have, I'm not sure if a trade deadline deal is the answer for the Sixers. However, if they wanted, the Sixers are inching closer to the date (December 15) in which PG, their prized offseason acquisition) becomes trade-eligible. I wouldn't say that's the answer to Philadelphia's problem this season but it's a nuclear option that the franchise could end up flexing if they wanted. Sitting outside of the top 10 in the Eastern Conference standings, the Sixers certainly have their work cut out for them the rest of this season.