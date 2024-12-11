NBA Trade Rumors: 15 Biggest names set to become trade-eligible December 15

James Harden, LA Clippers

Even though the LA Clippers have been slightly better than expected so far this season, I wouldn't say this team is at a point where they won't consider making any moves at the NBA Trade Deadline. I'm not sure if the Clippers should blow up the team to the point of trading James Harden but it could become a possibility. Harden would have to give consent to any trade that is agreed upon because of a clause in his contract, but there's still a possibility a deal could get done now that he becomes eligible to be moved.

The Clippers are sitting in a good spot, as a top 6 team in the Western Conference standings, as they've managed to survive without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. Now that he's expected to make his regular-season debut sooner rather than later, it will be interesting to see how this team begins to take shape when they're at full strength. If things do begin to go sideways, they could always resort to pressing the panic button and trading Harden at the deadline. If it were to happen, though, both sides would have to work together to find a deal of their liking.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

There has been recent speculation that LeBron James could be more open to a trade away from the Los Angeles Lakers than he's been in quite some time. However, I'm still not quite sure how much I'm willing to believe those whispers. Either way, that doesn't entirely become a reality until December 15, when he officially becomes trade-eligible. But even if that speculation does prove to be true, LeBron's situation is a bit different compared to many other players on this list. That's because LeBron is one of the few players in the NBA that has a no-trade clause in his contract.

No matter if the Lakers wanted to trade him, LeBron would have to give the "OK" to any deal for it to go through. At this point in his career, that seems pretty fair. In essence, this decision is up to LeBron. If he wants a trade, he's probably going to get traded. If he wants to stick around in Los Angeles, he's probably going to stick around with the Lakers. Either way, because of this unique situation, LeBron can dictate his future in the NBA. For now, it'd be surprising if he was traded before the deadline. However, there do seem to be growing whispers that suggest otherwise. Whether they prove to be reliable remains to be seen.