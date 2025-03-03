NBA Trade Rumors: 2 Extremely surprising big names could hit the trade block

In what ended up being one of the most active (and unpredictable) NBA Trade Deadlines in recent history, it was only a matter of time before we began to see some repercussions from what took place. While the news has slowly begun to trickle out, I can't imagine we have a complete picture of the entire chaos that ensued at the deadline.

In fact, I'd argue that there are still many interesting tidbits of information (stemming from the trade deadline) that have not leaked entirely. Over the course of now up to the offseason, I'd imagine we're going to start getting some of those reports. The most recent one could be a doozy and could hint at what we should begin to expect heading into this offseason.

According to recent trade intel, there is some pretty big fallout from this past year's trade deadline season. The biggest could revolve around the idea that LaMelo Ball and RJ Barrett are two big-name players who could hit the trade block this offseason. Per this report, Barrett was a player the Toronto Raptors explored trading just before the deadline and Ball is a player the Charlotte Hornets have to make a decision on soon. There are rumblings across the league that he could be on the trade bubble.

The 2025 NBA offseason could be full of trade chaos

If even just one of those two names is shopped hard during the offseason, it could make for an increasingly intriguing trade market during the summer. If Barrett and Ball join the offseason trade carousel, along with Kevin Durant, it's easy to see how this offseason can be almost as unpredictable as this past year's trade deadline was.

I'm not sure if it will be as exciting as seeing Luka Doncic being moved for Anthony Davis out of nowhere, but it could make for some interesting action when the offseason begins. Perhaps the most intriguing part of what the offseason holds is that there are probably a handful of other difference-making names that could also end up hitting the trade market that we don't know of yet.

With roughly a quarter of the regular season remaining (and then the postseason after that), there are many teams whose offseason approach will firmly depend on how this season ends. One thing is for sure, however, and it's the fact that the offseason is shaping up to be quite active with plenty of big-name stars potentially on the move.