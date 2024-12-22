NBA Trade Rumors: 30 Marquee players who desperately need a fresh start in 2025

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring 30 marquee players who would benefit greatly from a fresh start in 2025.

As we inch closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, which is now less than two months away, there is going to be an opportunity for every team to make a big move. While it wouldn't be likely for every team to make a notable move at the deadline, there is the option for it. In this article, we'll explore one marquee player on every team that may desperately need a fresh start heading into the 2025 calendar year.

Atlanta Hawks

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic had a delayed start to the season because of injuries. However, there's reason to believe that he's one player on the Atlanta Hawks who would greatly benefit from a fresh start. With the direction the team is likely to take in the next six months to a year, his timeline doesn't necessarily match up. Because of that, this could be viewed as the perfect moment for a divorce to take place between the two sides.

On a pretty affordable contract, the Hawks will have every opportunity to trade Bogdanovic if they want. Finding the right deal for the right price would be the biggest hurdle in their attempts. Bogdanovic has struggled to start this season with the Hawks and perhaps a fresh start would make the most sense for both sides.

Boston Celtics

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Jordan Walsh

There's reason to believe that if Jordan Walsh was on almost any other team, he would've already carved out a spot in their rotation. He's shown some positive signs as a player and as he continues to develop, there's going to be urgency for the Celtics to see what they might have in him as a former second-round pick. He continues to show flashes of potential in the G League but can't seem to crack Boston's rotation.

That's an issue. At a certain point, the Celtics are going to have to make a decision on his future and it's going to be difficult to do that if they don't entirely understand what type of potential he has. That's why a trade of Walsh may end up being best for both sides. Walsh could end up being a good player in this league but with the Celtics, he may never get that opportunity to prove his worth.