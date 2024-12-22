NBA Trade Rumors: 30 Marquee players who desperately need a fresh start in 2025

Oklahoma City Thunder

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Aaron Wiggins

The Oklahoma City Thunder have picked up where they left off as one of the best Western Conference teams in the regular season but as the team has added to their depth over the last few months, there are some big questions that could await this team when the NBA Playoffs roll around. For example, which players could end up falling out of the postseason rotation? Looking around, there's at least a shot that Aaron Wiggins could end up being one of those players - especially with the offseason addition of Alex Caruso.

I'm not 100 percent sure that's how things are going to play out but if they do, Wiggins deserves a fresh start on a team where he could have a bigger role. He's grown a ton during his time with the Thunder but if he begins to be phased out when it matters most, this is an argument that is going to look even stronger. Look, the Thunder are so deep and talented that it was difficult to find a player in which this argument made sense. Wiggins was one that could make some sense depending on how the postseason plays out.

Orlando Magic

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Jonathan Isaac

As the Orlando Magic have attempted to remain afloat in the Eastern Conference after two key injuries to Paolo Banchero and then Franz Wagner, this is a team whose depth has been put to the test through the first two months of the season. At least so far, the Magic are passing that test pretty strongly. One player who somewhat surprisingly hasn't played a large role in the absence of two of their best wing players is Jonathan Isaac. As a once-promising young player in this league, that's somewhat surprising.

Isaac used to be considered one of the most versatile rising stars in the league. Over the past couple of seasons, in the midst of battling injury after injury, that sentiment has all but evaporated. Now, there's an argument to be made that he deserves a fresh start. As a player who could end up falling out of Orlando's rotation entirely, Isaac could benefit from a new challenge and environment in his career.