NBA Trade Rumors: 30 Marquee players who desperately need a fresh start in 2025

Philadelphia 76ers

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Caleb Martin

As the Philadelphia 76ers made several upgrades to their roster during the offseason, one of the most underrated moves revolved around signing Caleb Martin away from the Miami Heat. Viewed as a move that could pay off on multiple fronts, Martin was a player who was going to give the Sixers some much-needed versatility on the wing. At least so far into the experiment, the results have been hit or miss. Martin has lived up to his full potential as he's struggled with his jump shot. It's hard to place the entire blame on him considering how much the Sixers are struggling as a whole.

Nevertheless, Martin hasn't had an ideal start with the Sixers so far this season. That could open up the opportunity for a fresh start. That may sound foolish considering he just signed with the team but it could be an option that could end up making sense for both sides. If the Sixers could swap Martin for a more conventional 3-and-D wing, I'd imagine they'd make the swap right now. Then again, with how this season has gone for the Sixers, it may not even matter all that much at the moment.

Phoenix Suns

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Jusuf Nurkic

There's an argument to be made that when they're completely healthy that the Phoenix Suns have to be considered one of the best teams in the NBA. Of course, the problem is that the Suns haven't been completely healthy since the first few weeks of the regular season. And it's hard to base the Suns on that when it's a rare occurrence. Nevertheless, if there's one player who deserves a fresh start at this point in his career, it's probably big man Jusuf Nurkic.

As part of the Deandre Ayton deal two offseasons ago, the hope was that he could be a player that helps fill the role of their former All-Star caliber center. Through the first year-plus of his time in Phoenix, Nurkic hasn't been able to live up to those expectations. In fact, he's had two of the worst seasons of his career with the Suns in the past two years. At this point, a change of scenery might be best not only fur Nukric but also for Phoenix as they look to shake up the roster heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.