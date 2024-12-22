NBA Trade Rumors: 30 Marquee players who desperately need a fresh start in 2025

Brooklyn Nets

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Ben Simmons

From the big-picture perspective, this season hasn't been as bad as perhaps some expected it to be for the Brooklyn Nets. However, there is at least one marquee player who is in desperate need of a fresh start - and that's Ben Simmons. If Simmons has any shot at salvaging his career, it's almost certainly going to come on a new team. Simmons has had a couple of bright spots this season but is still just averaging six points, seven assists, and six rebounds per game on 59 percent shooting from the field.

I'm not sure if the Nets will be able to find a trade that makes sense for Simmons at the deadline but they might be able to pull one off considering he's in the final year of his contract. But even if he doesn't get traded by the deadline, it's extremely unlikely that he's going to end up re-signing with the Nets. Whether it's via trade or free agency, Simmons is going to find his way toward a fresh start in 2025. Will he make the most of it? That remains to be seen.

Charlotte Hornets

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Cody Martin

As the Charlotte Hornets begin to lean more into their rebuild, the option to move off from some veterans is going to be available for the team heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. The argument could be made that one player who deserves a fresh start is Cody Martin. At the age of 29, he doesn't exactly fit the timeline of the rest of the team. Heading into the trade deadline season, this could be the moment that the Hornets explore the option of trading Martin - especially considering he just has one year remaining on his contract after this season.

Martin may not be a big name for the average NBA fan but there's no question that Martin could emerge as a valuable rotation piece for a contender. At the right price, there's a good chance that the Hornets could end up pulling the trigger on a Martin deal. Having one of the best seasons to date, Martin is averaging nine points and five rebounds on 45 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from 3-point range.