NBA Trade Rumors: 30 Marquee players who desperately need a fresh start in 2025

Detroit Pistons

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Isaiah Stewart

The Detroit Pistons have made strides in their development as a team over the first two months of this season. However, if there's one player on the team that may not fit with how the Pistons have evolved so far this season, it's Isaiah Stewart. No longer a starter on the team, Stewart has seen his minutes reduced in a pretty big way so far this season. Because of that, the production has lacked from Stewart as well. He's still a good player but could be getting phased out by the team.

Even though the Pistons may be shifted away from Stewart, there's reason to believe that he could be a big acquisition for a team at the trade deadline. If the Pistons are open to trading him, there could be a strong market for him. With how his role on the team has begun to change of late, perhaps a fresh start is what Stewart needs at this point. At 23 years old, Stewart still has a bright future in the league. It's finding out what exactly that is going to be that will likely be the real challenge for him.

Golden State Warriors

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors are clearly in the midst of an identity crisis. After a hot start to the season, the Warriors are trying to right the ship in the midst of some recent struggles. That could be difficult as they continue to try to search for a significant trade deadline deal that will alter their outlook for the season. One thing that is becoming quite clear is that there's at least one player on the roster (perhaps even more) who would benefit from a fresh start heading into the 2025 calendar year.

That player is Moses Moody. Even after signing a contract extension with the team, Moody is playing fewer minutes and has seen a drop in production and overall efficiency. As the Warriors continue to make adjustments to the roster, the argument could be made that Moody would benefit from a fresh start. Moody is a good player but may not be a great fit for how the Warriors want to continue to build around Stephen Curry.