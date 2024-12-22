NBA Trade Rumors: 30 Marquee players who desperately need a fresh start in 2025

LA Clippers

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Terance Mann

As the LA Clippers continue to surprise the masses by remaining competitive in the Western Conference even without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup, much of that credit has to be given to not only James Harden but also the play of Norman Powell. He's been a borderline All-Star player for the team so far this season. Interestingly enough, as Powell has leaped up the individual team's power rankings, a player like Terance Mann has begun to fall. At one point in his career, Mann was a valued piece of the team's puzzle. That may no longer be the case.

Mann has seen a diminished role so far this season for the Clippers and has seen a fall off in terms of overall offensive efficiency so far this year. He's also expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks as he battles a hand injury. Even after signing an extension with the team, Mann may be better suited by getting a fresh start sooner rather than later. He may no longer fit and if that is the case, he deserves the opportunity to prove his worth elsewhere.

Los Angeles Lakers

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Gabe Vincent

Two offseasons ago, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Gabe Vincent away from the Miami Heat in hopes that he could emerge as the team's new starting point guard. As a player who could score from deep and play respectable defense, the hope was that Vincent would be everything that the Lakers were missing in the backcourt. However, through the first year-plus of his career with the Lakers, not much has gone right for the veteran guard. He's battled injuries and even when he has been healthy, he hasn't been that productive or efficient.

At this point, Vincent might need a fresh start if he wants to get his career back on track. At just 28 years old, there's reason to believe that he still might be able to salvage a second chapter of his career with a new team. I find it hard to believe that he's going to be able to change the narrative for himself in Los Angeles and that it might be time for both sides to cut their losses and move on from each other.