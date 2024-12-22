NBA Trade Rumors: 30 Marquee players who desperately need a fresh start in 2025

Milwaukee Bucks

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Gary Trent Jr.

The Milwaukee Bucks have begun to turn their season around with their improved play over the last few weeks but there's still much left to be desired from Gary Trent Jr. During the offseason, Trent was acquired in hopes of emerging as a potential missing piece for the team on the offensive end of the floor. At least so far this season, that hasn't been the case all that much. Trent has had some bright spots so far this year but he's yet to fully embrace the opportunity to prove his worth on the one-year deal he signed.

Sure, that can change during the second half of the season but that's far from a guarantee. Because of that, I do believe that Trent is a player who could benefit from a fresh start at some point during the 2025 calendar year. I'd have a hard time imagining that the Bucks would trade him at the deadline unless there's a bigger deal to be made, but he may already thinking about his next potential landing spot via free agency.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Marquee player who needs a fresh start: Donte DiVincenzo

With how everything has unraveled for Donte DiVincenzo over the last few months, you have to feel for him. He originally signed a four-year deal with the New York Knicks but was traded after his first season with the team as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns right before the start of the season. DiVincenzo went from having the best season of his career last year with the Knicks to looking out of place on most nights with the Minnesota Timberwolves. At least for now, he doesn't look like an ideal fit on the team.

It's difficult to predict what lies ahead for DiVincenzo but I'd be surprised if the Wolves decided to trade him before the deadline. Even though he's struggled to find a comfort level with the team, I'd imagine the Wolves will at least give him the year before they decide his fate one way or another. Without knowing how the Wolves are going to operate moving forward, it's pretty reasonable to suggest that DiVincenzo may benefit from a fresh start at some point during the 2025 calendar year.