NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Bold deals to help solve the Nuggets' deep-rooted depth issues
The Denver Nuggets have managed to bounce back after an extremely shaky start to the season. But even with their improved player over the last few games, the Nuggets still are very much in an uncertain spot heading into the thick of the regular season. At 4-3, nursing a key injury to Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets still can't confidently be considered one of the stronger contenders in the conference. One of their biggest issues so far this season has been their lack of depth.
The Nuggets are a bottom-5 team in bench scoring and it seems as if losing key pieces of their championship roster over the last two offseasons has finally caught up to the team. If the Nuggets wanted to retool the roster in an attempt to give themselves a shot to reemerge as a contender this season, there is certainly a path toward achieving that. However, that would almost certainly involve trading Michael Porter Jr. Considering the Nuggets reportedly explored that option this past offseason, it may not be that far-fetched of an idea.
In an attempt to solve the team's depth issues, we explore four in-season blockbuster deals (centered around MPJ) that could help the Nuggets rebound as potential contenders in the Western Conference.
4 Blockbuster trades to help the Denver Nuggets
MPJ is traded to the Indiana Pacers for depth
A potential trade with the Indiana Pacers is an interesting one considering they're another team that could be looking to shake up their situation after a similarly lackluster start to their season. If the Nuggets could add a solid backup guard in T.J. McConnell, a worthy backup big in Obi Toppin, and a new starting small forward in Aaron Nesmith, while also getting a future first-round pick, this could be an offer that Denver may not want to decline.
Again, assuming that the Pacers would want to open more minutes for both Jarace Walker and Bennedict Mathurin, this is a deal that could end up making sense. Plus, adding Michael Porter Jr. would give the team another productive offensive perimeter player that perhaps they need next to Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. The Nuggets would replenish their bench while the Pacers would add a third star to their core. This is a big deal that could end up being considered a win-win for both sides.