NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Bold deals to help solve the Nuggets' deep-rooted depth issues
The Denver Nuggets send MPJ out East
For as much as the Denver Nuggets have struggled this season in the Western Conference, if there's a team that almost equally (if not more) needs a shakeup of their roster, it's the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference. The Heat has struggled mightily this season to find their groove and the more this team struggles, the clearer it becomes that this core has hit its ceiling. Change is needed and is likely going to come at some point in the not-so-distant future for the Heat. The question is, would they be open to change in-season?
If the answer to that question is yes, perhaps there's a deal that could make sense for both the Nuggets and the Heat. Miami could use a talent as dynamic as Michael Porter Jr. on the offensive end of the floor as they continue to struggle with consistency. While Miami doesn't have a ton of top-tier talent on the roster at the moment, one thing that they do have is depth. And perhaps some of that depth could make sense for the Nuggets as they look to solve their issues off the bench.
The Nuggets could send MPJ to the Heat for a package of Jamie Jaquez Jr., Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, and two future second-round picks. I'm not sure if that would be considered enough for the Nuggets to pull the trigger but this is a deal that could make sense for both sides. JJJ is an intriguing long-term project for the Nuggets who has already paid dividends so far in his career. For as much as he's still growing into his potential, he's very much a proven rotation player.
Considering the Nuggets could use some help from 3-point range, Robinson would make sense. Overlooked for the majority of his career, Highsmith could be considered a great wing addition who could guard multiple positions for a team. The Heat is unlikely to be willing to part ways with their few tradable first-round picks, so two seconds is probably what they'd be willing to send as draft compensation.