NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Contenders who need to go all-in for in-demand Cam Johnson

Through the first half of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have looked like the best and most complete team in the NBA. They've had a couple of disappointing nights here and there but overall, the Cavs have the look of a team that is ready to take that next big step in the Eastern Conference. Whether they'll be able to get through the Boston Celtics is the big question. However, from a mere talent perspective, this is a team that may be ready to make that type of run this season.

Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, it will be interesting to see how the Cavs operate. While they already have an incredibly talented team from top to bottom, there's also a sense that this team should head into the deadline with the goal of adding one more piece before the stretch run. Over the last few weeks, Cam Johnson has been one player on the team's radar. As a contributor who could be considered the final piece of their championship puzzle, it would make sense for Cleveland to have an interest in Johnson.

A competitive offer the Cleveland Cavaliers can make

For a team that has remained patient as they waited for their young core to develop, it would be interesting to see this team make an aggressive move at the NBA Trade Deadline. Where the Cavs could run into some trouble is the fact that they don't have a ton of draft capital to work with. Theoretically, they could offer one future first-round pick and a pick swap to the Nets, along with a plethora of second-round picks as part of the package. But I'm not sure that's going to look as great as what a few other teams could offer.

In addition to that draft capital that the Cavs could include in a deal, Cleveland could also look to keep Caris LeVert and instead trade players like Dean Wade, Georges Niang, and Jaylon Tyson. But, again, I'm not sure if that would be a competitive offer compared to what another team could offer in the way of straight-up draft capital. Either way, the Cavs would essentially burn their last remaining assets on Johnson. If Cleveland were to want to make such a move, they'd have to be sure this is the deal that will take them over the top in the East.