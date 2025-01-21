NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Contenders who need to go all-in for in-demand Cam Johnson

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have done a great job of picking up where they left off last regular season. Even though the team fell short in the postseason, the Thunder has continued to add to their roster in hopes of finally breaking through this year. And at least thus far, the Thunder has lived up to their hype. The next big question for the Thunder revolves around whether they can carry this regular season success into the playoffs. For many young teams, this is one of the hardest steps to make.

That's why it would make sense for the Thunder to load up even more with another splash move before the NBA Trade Deadline. Cam Johnson is a player the Thunder have been linked to and even though they may be moving away from making such a deal, I do believe Oklahoma City should seriously reconsider its stance. If the Thunder believe they can win a championship this season, they should absolutely be willing to go all-in for Johnson.

A competitive offer the Oklahoma City Thunder can make

If there's one team that could afford to trade a few assets, it's probably the Thunder. Over the last decade, this team has gone a long way in compiling assets to make a big move at some point. Even though this is a team that has the best record in the West, there's reason to believe they should go all-in for Johnson. Especially with the way their playoff run ended last year, the Thunder could be considered one of the favorites that remain a piece away on the championship spectrum.

Oklahoma City would likely have to part ways with Kenrich Williams and then decide to include one of Isiaha Joe or Aaron Wiggins (in addition to the draft capital the Brooklyn Nets are asking for). Because of that, there could be some natural hesitance. However, in order to pull off a big deal, there has to be some sacrifice. At this point in their progression, the Thunder must be willing to make such a move.