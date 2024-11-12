NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Incredibly bold moves to save Giannis' title window with Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks give the Utah Jazz a call
A big part of the Milwaukee Bucks' struggles so far this season is likely tied to the fact that Khris Middleton isn't healthy. There's no question that his absence has played a big part in the team's underwhelming start to the season. They miss his offense and veteran experience. Without a healthy Middleton, it also completely alters this team's depth. If the Bucks wanted to look for a piece that could replicate some of the scoring that Middleton could do, they could look to the Utah Jazz and ask about Jordan Clarkson.
The Jazz will likely enter the NBA Trade Deadline season as a seller. Clarkson is one of their few veterans that they'd probably be open to trading. If Utah was genuinely willing to get out from under Clarkson's deal, this could be one way to accomplish that. At this point in his career, it's unlikely that Clarkson's going to warrant a future first-round pick in a deal. Getting an expiring contract and a second-round pick wouldn't be that bad of a return for the Jazz at this point. It's something they may end up considering.
To make this deal work, the Jazz would have to include Patty Mills. However, as a caveat that should be noted, Mills can't be traded until December 5. The Bucks would have to wait a few weeks before this deal could come to fruition. However, this seems like a move that could end up benefiting both sides. The Jazz would get some salary off their books after this season, which they could then use to add a difference-making player in free agency next summer.
The Bucks could use Jordan Clarkson off the bench to help get a boost there. Milwaukee was hoping that Gary Trent Jr. could be that type of player for the team after they signed him during the offseason. So far this season, Trent has struggled mightily to offer any type of consistent scoring punch for the Bucks. Maybe adding another veteran scorer like Clarkson could help this team find some rhythm over the next few months of the season, or at least until Middleton is able to return.