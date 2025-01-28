NBA Trade Rumors: 4 low-cost deadline targets to help Lakers rise in the West

NBA Trade Rumors: Even if the Los Angeles Lakers aren't willing to make a blockbuster move at the trade deadline, there could be a few low-cost options that could be worth pursuing.

Through the first half of the season, I'm not sure if there are many who would mistake the Los Angeles Lakers for a championship contender in the Western Conference. However, sitting in the fifth seed and just a couple of games back of the fourth seed (and four games back in the loss column of the second seed), it would be somewhat foolish for the Lakers to not explore ways to improve their roster ahead of the deadline.

Even though it's become clear that the Lakers aren't in a position where they feel comfortable pulling the trigger on a big move ahead of the deadline, that doesn't mean it wouldn't be worth it for the team to explore a potential "low-cost" target over the next couple of weeks. In an attempt to help cement the team's status amongst the top 4 in the West, let's explore four affordable trade targets that wouldn't break the bank for the Lakers.

Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets

With how much the Charlotte Hornets have struggled to win games this season, they are almost certainly going to enter these next two weeks ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline as sellers. One veteran player who could very much be in play at the deadline is Vasilije Micic. He's seen a much more reduced role this season and at 31 years old, no longer fits the direction of the team. For the Los Angeles Lakers, Micic could be a veteran who makes sense in the backcourt and one who could help stabilize the team heading into the second half of the season.

Micic is averaging seven points and three assists per game on 34 percent shooting from the field this season but averaged 11 points and six assists on 44 percent shooting from the field last year in a bigger role.

How likely is Vasilije Micic to be traded?

Considering the Hornets are pivoting even more into their rebuild, it would be surprising if they didn't find a new home for Micic ahead of the trade deadline. He has a team option for next season, which could be appealing to any team that acquires him between now and February 6. A team like the Lakers who could very much use some depth in the backcourt could make sense for Micic. The question is, will they meet Charlotte's asking price, which will likely be a second-round pick or two?