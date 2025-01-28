NBA Trade Rumors: 4 low-cost deadline targets to help Lakers rise in the West

Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls

If the Los Angeles Lakers are deadset on finding some depth in the frontcourt, I'm not sure how Jalen Smith can't be considered a potential low-cost trade target for them. With two years remaining on his contract after this season, Smith could be viewed as a true bargain for a team like Los Angeles - especially with how he's played in a defined role over the last couple of seasons. This season with the Chicago Bulls, Smith is averaging eight points and five rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range.

He may not be the pure center that perhaps the Lakers would ideally look to land ahead of the trade deadline but he's certainly a player that would give the team some much-needed depth in the frontcourt. If the last few years of his career are any indication, Smith is a player who is still elevating as a talent. Because of that, there's reason to believe that he could thrive in a potentially expanded role playing next to Anthony Davis with the Lakers.

How likely is Jalen Smith to be traded?

Would the Chicago Bulls look to trade Smith? That's a good question. It's far from a foregone conclusion but if the Bulls are looking to trade Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic and gut their roster to potentially pivot into a rebuild heading into the offseason, there's reason to believe that Smith could find himself on the trade block. However, if there is one concern I would have for the Lakers if they were to pursue a deal for Smith, it would probably be the asking price.

Because of his age (24) and contract, the Bulls could theoretically have an elevated asking price than what the Lakers might be willing to meet. I'm not sure if two second-round picks would be enough for the Lakers to pry Smith away from the Bulls. All that said, I believe the Lakers should absolutely explore the option. He could present the team with added flexibility they currently don't have at the center position.