NBA Trade Rumors: 4 low-cost deadline targets to help Lakers rise in the West

Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets

There's another center who could be on the Los Angeles Lakers' radar heading into the final couple of weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline. Day'Ron Sharpe is having one of the most productive seasons of his career with the Nets, averaging eight points and six rebounds per game on 48 percent shooting from the field. For a team in search of depth in the frontcourt, Sharpe should certainly be an option. If the Lakers are serious about landing a potential cost-effective player at the position, he could be on their shortlist.

I'm not sure if Sharpe would drastically change the outlook for the Lakers heading into the stretch run but even if Sharpe only takes slight pressure and tread off of Anthony Davis, this is one of those deals that would be worth it.

How likely is Day'Ron Sharpe to be traded?

There have been whispers over the last few weeks that Sharpe could end up being moved at the trade deadline. If that were to happen, it would hardly be surprising. The Nets are in the very early stages of a rebuild and with that type of approach heading into the deadline, anything and everything could be on the table for the team. That includes trading a young, promising player like Sharpe - especially with Nic Claxton already on the books for the foreseeable future.

If the Nets could get some draft compensation in exchange for Sharpe, this is probably a deal that could seemingly come to fruition at the deadline. Would Brooklyn be willing to accept an expiring contract and a second-round pick or two? That remains to be seen but the Lakers should, at the very least, be willing to throw that offer on the table and see what happens. The upside from Sharpe could be worth it for Los Angeles in the long run, even though they'd have to work through a contract extension after the season.